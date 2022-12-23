Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets score twice in the third to beat Proctor Rails

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets defeated the Proctor Rails 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Hibbing/Chisholm pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Drew Anderson. Peyton Taylor and Logan Gietzen assisted.

The Bluejackets' Keeghan Fink increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Beau Frider and Tristen Babich.

The Rails narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Anthony Launderville netted one.

The Rails made it 2-2 with a goal from Anthony Launderville.

Logan Gietzen took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Peyton Taylor and Christian Edmonds.

Peyton Taylor increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Beau Frider.

Peyton Taylor increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Bluejackets host Rock Ridge on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Rails will face New Prague on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena.