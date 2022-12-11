Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat Red Wing Wingers

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets won their home game against the Red Wing Wingers on Saturday, ending 12-1.

The hosting Bluejackets started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Christian Edmonds scoring in the first period, assisted by Broden Fawcett and Beau Frider.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Peyton Taylor scored, assisted by AJ Lehman and Drew Anderson.

The Bluejackets' Broden Fawcett increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Beau Frider and Christian Edmonds.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Keeghan Fink halfway through the first period, assisted by Beau Frider and Broden Fawcett.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 9-1 going in to the third period.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 10-1 within the first minute when Christian Dickson beat the goalie again.

Christian Dickson increased the lead to 11-1 six minutes later, assisted by Jace Kampsula and Nathan Rude.

Peyton Taylor increased the lead to 12-1 two minutes later, assisted by Christian Edmonds.

Next up:

The Bluejackets host the Greenway Raiders in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The same day, the Wingers will host the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.