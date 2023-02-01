Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat International Falls Broncos

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets won their road game against the International Falls Broncos on Tuesday, ending 8-2.

The Bluejackets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Peyton Taylor scoring in the first period, assisted by Beau Frider and Tristen Babich.

The Broncos tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Royce Allan struck, assisted by Cadyn Zahn and Asher Keep.

The Bluejackets' Blaydon McCue took the lead halfway through the first period.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Noah Shikowsky narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third period.

Beau Frider increased the lead to 6-2 five minutes later, assisted by Nathan Rude and Christian Edmonds.

Christian Dickson increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later.

Keeghan Fink increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Beau Frider and Tristen Babich.

Next games:

The Broncos travel to the Kittson County Central Bearcats on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Kittson Central. The Bluejackets will face North Shore on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals.