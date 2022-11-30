Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks in overtime

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets hosted the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Hibbing/Chisholm prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Hibbing/Chisholm's Beau Frider scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bluejackets took the lead when Broden Fawcett scored the first goal assisted by Keeghan Fink and Christian Edmonds.

Alex Kazel tied the game 1-1 early in the third period. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 43 seconds before Beau Frider scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Keeghan Fink and Broden Fawcett.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks play against Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Bluejackets will face Albert Lea on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.