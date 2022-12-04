Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat Albert Lea Tigers – Babich scores 2

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets beat the visiting Albert Lea Tigers 5-1 on Friday.

The Bluejackets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tristen Babich. Keeghan Fink and Beau Frider assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Max Edwin late into the first, assisted by Tim Chalmers and Joseph Yoon.

The Bluejackets took the lead early in the second period when Keeghan Fink found the back of the net, assisted by Beau Frider and Broden Fawcett.

In the second period, the Bluejackets made it 3-1 with a goal from Tristen Babich.

AJ Lehman increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jack Gabardi.

Christian Dickson increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Blaydon McCue and Peyton Taylor.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Sunday. The Bluejackets will host the Minneapolis players at 1 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena, and the Tigers will visit the Wolverines at 3 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.