Hermantown throttles Luverne in state quarterfinal

ST. PAUL — Seventy-one seconds was all it took for Hermantown to seize control of its state quarterfinal matchup against Luverne Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Senior Aaron Evjen scored at the 6:28 mark to put the Hawks in front, with River Freeman and Evan Gunderson each adding goals at the 7:09 and 7:39 mark of the first period to put Hermantown in command.

The Hawks allowed just one shot in the first period and the defense dominated the Cardinals’ in possession the entire game. After allowing eight shots in the second period, Hermantown allowed just five shots in the other 34 minutes of play.

Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) takes the puck past Luverne forward Alexander Schlosser (7) in the first period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Luverne settled in after the first-period rush by Hermantown, but Wyatt Carlson struck put a shot past Cardinals’ goalie Tyler Arends to make the score 4-0 early in the third period.

Dallas Vieau scored on a power play at the 14:38 mark and George Peterson had a goal 26 seconds later to finish the scoring.

Evjen, who had just four goals in the regular season, has scored five in the Hawks’ four postseason games, including the game-winner against Hibbing/Chisholm in the Section 7A semifinal Feb. 27.

Hermantown will face the winner of Mahtomedi and Alexandria in the state semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

This story will be updated.

1 / 27: Hermantown players celebrate a goal against Luverne in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 27: Hermantown defender Henry Peterson (2) battles Luverne forward Patrick Kroski (19) and Luverne defender Blaik Bork (13) for the puck in second period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 27: Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 27: Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) collide battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 27: Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) works his way toward the goal against Luverne in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 27: Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) blocks a shot against Luverne in the second period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 27: Hermantown forward Matthew Kauppinen (17) Luverne defender Ethan Langseth (2) chase the puck around the boards in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 27: Luverne goaltender Tyler Arends (30) blocks a shot by Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 27: Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) deflects a shot by Luverne forward Maddux Domagala (21) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 27: Hermantown defender Drew Nelson (8) skates toward the goal past Luverne forward Elliot Domagala (12) in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 27: Hermantown head coach Patrick Andrews talks with players during a break against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 27: Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) takes a shot at the goal against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 27: Hermantown forward Bradford Skytta (18) works the puck past Luverne goaltender Tyler Arends (30) to score in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 27: Hermantown defender Weston Bohlman (13) brings put puck around the back of the goal away from Luverne forward Brock Behrend (11) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 27: Luverne defender Blaik Bork (13) checks Hermantown forward Evan Gunderson (7) off the puck and into the boards in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 27: Hermantown forward Aaron Evjen (14) celebrates his goal against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 27: Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) pass the puck past Luverne forward Patrick Kroski (19) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 27: Luverne forward Patrick Kroski (19) skates the puck past Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 27: Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) takes a shot at Luverne goaltender Tyler Arends (30) the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 20 / 27: Luverne goaltender Tyler Arends (30) stops a shot by Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 21 / 27: Hermantown forward Aaron Evjen (14) goes into score on Luverne goaltender Tyler Arends (30) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 22 / 27: Luverne goaltender Tyler Arends (30) blocks a shot against Hermantown in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 23 / 27: Hermantown forward Matthew Kauppinen (17) passes the puck in front of Luverne defender Ethan Langseth (2) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 24 / 27: Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) battle for the puck in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 25 / 27: Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) takes the puck past Luverne forward Alexander Schlosser (7) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 26 / 27: Hermantown forward Samuel Swenson (3) skates the puck past Luverne defender Blaik Bork (13) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 27 / 27: Hermantown forward Aaron Evjen (14) takes a shot at the goal against Luverne in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Luverne 0-0-0—0

Hermantown 3-0-3—6

First period scoring — 1. H, Aaron Evjen (Matthew Kauppinen), 6:28; 2. H, River Freeman (Kade Kohanski), 7:09; 3. H, Gunderson, 7:39.

Second period scoring — No scoring.

Third period scoring — 4. H, Wyatt Carlson (Josh Kauppinen), 2:53; 5. Dallas Vieau (Kohanski), 14:38 (pp); 6. H, George Peterson (Freeman), 15:04.

Saves — Tyler Arends, L, 43; Dane Callaway, H, 13.

