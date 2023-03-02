Hermantown survives Rock Ridge challenge for another section title

DULUTH — Hermantown’s Aaron Evjen and Dallas Vieau each scored a second period goal to lift the Hawks to a 3-1 victory over Rock Ridge in the Section 7A championship game Wednesday at Amsoil Arena.

Hermantown was supposed to breeze through the section tournament to a fourth straight state tournament, but its path this week proved to be anything but easy. The Hawks cruised past North Shore in the first round, but needed a late goal from Evjen to advance from the semifinals.

The Hawks got an empty-net goal from River Freeman to clinch the win, but much like Hibbing/Chisholm on Monday, the Wolverines refused to quit.

George Peterson (22) of Hermantown shares the section trophy with the student section after defeating Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s really hard what these guys are doing,” Hermantown coach Pat Andrews said. “Hibbing gave us one hell of a game and Rock Ridge gave us one hell of a game. I was super proud of our guys to play really hard, gritty tight games 48 hours apart. It’s not easy at all and I am so proud of this group of seniors…Some of the guys get spotted shifts, but every time they go, they play their butts off no matter what the role is.”

Evjen, a senior who played sparingly last season, has three goals in the last three games, but he has tried to be ready whenever the Hawks need him.

“It means everything to come through for my teammates when they need me,” Evjen said. “I’ve got to give all the credit to my linemates Mason Sundbom and Sam Swenson — they make it happen for me.”

The Wolverines tried to put pressure on the Hermantown defense early and often, limiting the Hawks to just five first-period shots.

“We had a gameplan and it almost worked,” Rock Ridge coach Ben Johnson said. “It’s just a couple of minor mistakes and that was about it. We were down by one there and time was ticking, so we had to pull the goalie.”

George Peterson (22) of Hermantown rushes to celebrate with goaltender Dane Callaway (32) after they defeated Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Andrews said he thought the tide began to turn at the end of the first period. Senior Kade Kohanski caught a rebound as time expired and fired it into the back of the net. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the horn had sounded before the shot.

“What we took away was we owned the last four minutes,” Andrews said. “We had four shifts in a row where they couldn’t get out and we’re like ‘That’s the build, that’s what we’ve got to do,’ and they came out and got 24 shots in the second period. That was the key — I think that was the flip, even though the goal got called off, I think the momentum flipped there and the guys came in, doubled down and had a really great second period.”

Vieau, who scored a goal with just 13 seconds remaining in the second period, said Evjen’s play in the section tournament has been crucial to the Hawks' run to another state tournament.

Dallas Vieau (24) shoots the puck on goal in the final second of the first period against Rock Ridge goaltender Ryan Rothfork (29) during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. The puck went in the net, but after time expired. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Aaron’s been playing unbelievable,” Vieau said. “Without him last night, I don’t know if we would have gotten it done. He made two unbelievable plays, it got us going. He got us the second one and then he got that third one with 15 seconds left to put the dagger in.”

For Evjen, a trip to the state tournament is something that he’s been thinking about for years.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “We’ve been dreaming of it since we were kids, going down there — it just means everything.”

The Hawks will play in the Minnesota Class A tournament beginning Wednesday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.

Rock Ridge 0-0-1—1

Hermantown 0-2-1—3

First period scoring — No scoring.

Second period scoring — 1. H, Aaron Evjen (Sam Swenson, Mason Sundbom), 14:13; 2. H, Dallas Vieau (Kade Kohanski, George Peterson), 16:47.

Third period scoring — 3. RR, Dylan Hedley, 3:08; 4. H, River Freeman (Wyatt Carlson), 16:50.

Saves — Ryan Rothfork, RR, 42; Dane Callaway, H, 21.

River Freeman (23) reacts to a goal after the buzzer sounded after at the end of the first period during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Rock Ridge goaltender Ryan Rothfork (29) reacts after a Hermantown goal during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Young Rock Ridge fans work to get the attention of a video camera operator during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dallas Vieau (24) of Hermantown dives after the puck against Dylan Hedley (8) of Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Kauppinen of Hermantown skates against Derik Dahl (2) of Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Rock Ridge goaltender Ryan Rothfork (29) stops a shot on goal against Hermantown during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Aaron Evjen of Hermantown (14) shoots the puck on goal against Rock Ridge goaltender Ryan Rothfork (29) during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dallas Vieau (24) of Hermantown scores a goal against Rock Ridge goaltender Ryan Rothfork (29) during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Josh Kauppinen (19) of Hermantown shoots the puck on goal against Rock Ridge goaltender Ryan Rothfork (29) during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Josh Kauppinen (19) of Hermantown skates against Ian Mikulich (13) of Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hermantown boys hockey players celebrate as a team after defeating Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth. The team waited until the arena was empty and danced around on the ice with a large Bluetooth speaker and the section trophy. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune