Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Hermantown loses state heartbreaker to Mahtomedi on late goal

Charlie Drage scored with 49 seconds left for Mahtomedi to send the Hawks to Saturday's third-place game.

Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1730.jpg
Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) and Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan (21) battle for the puck in the first period Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
March 10, 2023 01:42 PM

ST. PAUL — With time winding down, Mahtomedi’s Charlie Drage took advantage of a Hermantown turnover and put a shot past Hermantown goalie Dane Callaway with just 49 seconds left Friday in the Class A semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center.

The goal put the Zephyrs in front and the they would hold off Hermantown’s furious attack over the final moments of the game for a 2-1 win and a spot in the state championship game on Saturday.

Hermantown had a 41-second 5-on-3 opportunity in the first period, but failed to score with the two-man advantage.

The Zephyrs thought they had taken the lead late in the first when a puck skirted the goal line, but after a lengthy review the goal was waved off.

The Hawks seized the opportunity, with Dallas Vieau scoring off a pass from Kade Kohanski about 30 seconds after the review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonny Grove got the equalizer about two minutes after Vieau scored and the game remained tied until Drage scored in the final minute of play.

Hermantown (26-3-1) will play the loser of Warroad and Orono in the third place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

This story will be updated.

Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1784.jpg
Mahtomedi celebrates their win against Hermantown Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0292.jpg
Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1058.jpg
1/26: Hermantown forward Mason Sundbom (16) makes a pass in front of Mahtomedi defender Wyatt Tarnowski (16) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1611.jpg
2/26: Mahtomedi forward Laken Decker (14) takes the puck past Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1784.jpg
3/26: Mahtomedi celebrates their win against Hermantown Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1707.jpg
4/26: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1947.jpg
5/26: Hermantown forward Aaron Evjen (14) works the puck toward the goal past Mahtomedi defender Wyatt Tarnowski (16) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1730.jpg
6/26: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with fans in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_2009.jpg
7/26: Hermantown forward Joshua Kauppinen (19) takes a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_1905.jpg
8/26: Mahtomedi defender Carson Marshall (26) skates the puck away from the goal against Hermantown in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0651.jpg
9/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) fires a shot at the Mahtomedi goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0732.jpg
10/26: Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) scores on diving Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0639.jpg
11/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) passes the puck between the legs of Mahtomedi defender Sam Harris (6) and picks it up on the other side in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0956.jpg
12/26: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) deflects a shot by Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0793.jpg
13/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) takes a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0835.jpg
14/26: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) slips the puck under the pads of Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0878.jpg
15/26: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with teammates in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0703.jpg
16/26: Mahtomedi forward Carter Haycraft (22) comes a way with the puck after a battle with Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0014.jpg
17/26: Mahtomedi defender Carson Marshall (26) makes a pass against Hermantown in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0055.jpg
18/26: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) and Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) try to work the puck past Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0018.jpg
19/26: Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) and Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) watch his shot bounce off the net in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0292.jpg
20/26: Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0134.jpg
21/26: Hermantown forward Samuel Swenson (3) and Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan (21) battle for the puck behind the goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0574.jpg
22/26: Mahtomedi defender Cole Swanson (5) and Hermantown forward Matthew Kauppinen (17) chase a puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0426.jpg
23/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) takes the puck past Mahtomedi defender Wyatt Tarnowski (16) and around the back of the goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0333.jpg
24/26: Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) and Hermantown defender Drew Nelson (8) work to get the puck away from Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) and away from the goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0374.jpg
25/26: Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) and Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan (21) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0089.jpg
26/26: Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) watches a shot by Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) all the way into his glove in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What to read next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 10, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0196.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota state boys hockey live blog
Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.
March 10, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
JW_1412.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Mahtomedi the victim of the tourney's unluckiest swing
Just after a Zephyr goal was called back, a clearing attempt ricocheted off an official and led to a Hermantown score.
March 10, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
TRLP Sydney.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live reporter Sydney Wolf shares her state tournament experience, surprises
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
March 10, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT