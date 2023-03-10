Hermantown loses state heartbreaker to Mahtomedi on late goal

ST. PAUL — With time winding down, Mahtomedi’s Charlie Drage took advantage of a Hermantown turnover and put a shot past Hermantown goalie Dane Callaway with just 49 seconds left Friday in the Class A semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center.
The goal put the Zephyrs in front and the they would hold off Hermantown’s furious attack over the final moments of the game for a 2-1 win and a spot in the state championship game on Saturday.
Hermantown had a 41-second 5-on-3 opportunity in the first period, but failed to score with the two-man advantage.
The Zephyrs thought they had taken the lead late in the first when a puck skirted the goal line, but after a lengthy review the goal was waved off.
The Hawks seized the opportunity, with Dallas Vieau scoring off a pass from Kade Kohanski about 30 seconds after the review.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jonny Grove got the equalizer about two minutes after Vieau scored and the game remained tied until Drage scored in the final minute of play.
Hermantown (26-3-1) will play the loser of Warroad and Orono in the third place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
This story will be updated.
1/26: Hermantown forward Mason Sundbom (16) makes a pass in front of Mahtomedi defender Wyatt Tarnowski (16) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2/26: Mahtomedi forward Laken Decker (14) takes the puck past Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
3/26: Mahtomedi celebrates their win against Hermantown Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
4/26: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
5/26: Hermantown forward Aaron Evjen (14) works the puck toward the goal past Mahtomedi defender Wyatt Tarnowski (16) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
6/26: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with fans in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
7/26: Hermantown forward Joshua Kauppinen (19) takes a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
8/26: Mahtomedi defender Carson Marshall (26) skates the puck away from the goal against Hermantown in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
9/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) fires a shot at the Mahtomedi goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
10/26: Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) scores on diving Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
11/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) passes the puck between the legs of Mahtomedi defender Sam Harris (6) and picks it up on the other side in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
12/26: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) deflects a shot by Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
13/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) takes a shot at Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
14/26: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) slips the puck under the pads of Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
15/26: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with teammates in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
16/26: Mahtomedi forward Carter Haycraft (22) comes a way with the puck after a battle with Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
17/26: Mahtomedi defender Carson Marshall (26) makes a pass against Hermantown in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
18/26: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) and Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) try to work the puck past Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
19/26: Hermantown forward River Freeman (23) and Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) watch his shot bounce off the net in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
20/26: Hermantown defender George Peterson (22) passes the puck in front of Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
21/26: Hermantown forward Samuel Swenson (3) and Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan (21) battle for the puck behind the goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
22/26: Mahtomedi defender Cole Swanson (5) and Hermantown forward Matthew Kauppinen (17) chase a puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
23/26: Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) takes the puck past Mahtomedi defender Wyatt Tarnowski (16) and around the back of the goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
24/26: Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) and Hermantown defender Drew Nelson (8) work to get the puck away from Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) and away from the goal in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
25/26: Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) and Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan (21) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
26/26: Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway (32) watches a shot by Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) all the way into his glove in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.