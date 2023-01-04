Hermantown Hawks' winning run ended after game against Rosemount Irish
The Hermantown Hawks' run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Rosemount Irish. Tuesday's game at Rosemount Community Center finished 0-0.
Next games:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Irish will host the Lightning at 2 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Hawks will visit the Eagles at 3 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.