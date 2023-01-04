SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Hermantown Hawks' winning run ended after game against Rosemount Irish

The Hermantown Hawks' run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Rosemount Irish. Tuesday's game at Rosemount Community Center finished 0-0.

img_500213555_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 09:16 PM
Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Irish will host the Lightning at 2 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Hawks will visit the Eagles at 3 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.

