Hermantown Hawks win at home against Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders
The Hermantown Hawks won the home game against the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 6-3 on Friday.
The Raiders scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.
The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Hawks.
On Sunday the Hawks will play on the road against the Pioneers at 2:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center, while the Raiders will face the Eagles home at 12:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.