Hermantown Hawks win and move on

The Hermantown Hawks have advanced to the next round after a 15-1 victory over the North Shore Storm in the playoff knock-out game.

The Hawks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Wyatt Carlson scoring in the first period, assisted by Dallas Vieau and George Peterson.

The Hawks' Joshua Kauppinen increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Wyatt Carlson and River Freeman.

The Hawks increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Wyatt Carlson halfway through the first, assisted by River Freeman.

The second period ended with a 11-0 lead for the Hawks.

The Hawks increased the lead to 12-0, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Wyatt Carlson found the back of the net again, assisted by Weston Bohlman and Nolan Barker.

Evan Gunderson increased the lead to 13-0 six minutes later.

Weston Bohlman increased the lead to 14-0 one minute later, assisted by Mason Sundbom and Rocco Ericksen.

Jacob Carpenter narrowed the gap to 14-1 five minutes later.

Henry Peterson increased the lead to 15-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mason Sundbom and Evan Gunderson.