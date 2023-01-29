Hermantown Hawks victorious against Mahtomedi Zephyrs

The Hermantown Hawks defeated the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 6-3 on Saturday.

The visiting Hawks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Joshua Kauppinen scoring in the first period, assisted by Matthew Kauppinen and William Esterbrooks.

The Zephyrs tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Patrick Egan in the first period, assisted by Jake Hodd-Chlebeck and Jimmy Egan.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Hawks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Kade Kohanski increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Nolan Barker and River Freeman.

Seth Nelson narrowed the gap to 4-3 five minutes later, assisted by Jonny Grove and Carter Haycraft.

Kade Kohanski increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by George Peterson and William Esterbrooks.

Wyatt Carlson increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later, assisted by Kade Kohanski.

Next up:

The Zephyrs travel to Hill-Murray on Monday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Hawks will face Orono on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.