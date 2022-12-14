Hermantown Hawks victorious against Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Hermantown Hawks defeated the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 8-1 on Tuesday.

The hosting Hilltoppers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kai Melton. Luke Schottenbauer assisted.

The Hawks' William Esterbrooks tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Aaron Evjen and George Peterson.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Hawks led 8-1 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Hilltoppers host Proctor on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Hawks will face Rosemount on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.