Hermantown Hawks score twice in the third to beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Hermantown Hawks defeated the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks 6-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Hermantown pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The result means the Hawks claimed a fifth win in a row, and at the same time the Lumberjacks' three game winning streak was broken.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Hawks hosting the Eagles at 3:15 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena and the Lumberjacks visiting the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.