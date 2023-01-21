Hermantown Hawks reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Hermantown Hawks were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Moorhead Spuds. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for home-team Hermantown.

Hermantown's William Esterbrooks scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Spuds took the lead when Joe Kortan scored the first goal assisted by Ian Ness and Parker Gast.

Hawks' Dallas Vieau tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1.

Late, Aaron Reierson scored a goal, assisted by Caleb Alderson and Mason Kraft, making the score 2-1.

Mason Sundbom tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Samuel Swenson and Nolan Barker.

William Esterbrooks took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Dallas Vieau and Matthew Kauppinen.

The Hawks have now won five straight home games.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Hawks will play on the road against the Cadets at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena, while the Spuds will face the Warriors road at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.