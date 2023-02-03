High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Hermantown Hawks keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Hermantown Hawks as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks, making it five in a row. They won 6-1 over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

img_500240842_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:17 PM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Hawks hosting the Eagles at 3:15 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena and the Lumberjacks visiting the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.

