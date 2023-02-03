Hermantown Hawks keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Hermantown Hawks as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks, making it five in a row. They won 6-1 over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Hawks hosting the Eagles at 3:15 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena and the Lumberjacks visiting the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.