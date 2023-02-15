Hermantown Hawks keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Hermantown Hawks as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights, making it eight in a row. They won 7-2 over Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Carlson. River Freeman assisted.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Mason Sundbom scored.

The Hawks' Dallas Vieau increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Nolan Barker and Weston Bohlman.

The Hawks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Hawks increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period when George Peterson netted one yet again, assisted by William Esterbrooks and Wyatt Carlson.

Kade Kohanski increased the lead to 7-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Rocco Ericksen and Dallas Vieau.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Hawks will host Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena and the Red Knights will host Chanhassen at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Lumberjacks.