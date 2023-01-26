Hermantown Hawks got a shut out against Superior

The Hermantown Hawks picked up a decisive road win against the Superior. The game ended in a shutout, 11-0.

The Hawks scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Hawks led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Hawks increased the lead to 8-0, after only 27 seconds into the third period when George Peterson found the back of the net, assisted by Samuel Swenson and Bradford Skytta.

The Hawks increased the lead to 9-0 within the first minute of the third period when Weston Bohlman netted one yet again.

The Hawks increased the lead to 10-0 early into the third when Holdyn Evjen scored, assisted by River Freeman.

The Hawks made it 11-0 when Wyatt Carlson beat the goalie, assisted by Weston Bohlman early in the third. The 11-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Superior players are set to face Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena, while the Hawks face Proctor at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center. Both games are scheduled for Thursday.