Hermantown Hawks got a shut out against Proctor Rails

The Hermantown Hawks picked up a decisive road win against the Proctor Rails. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The visiting Hawks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Samuel Swenson scoring in the first period, assisted by Aaron Evjen and Bradford Skytta.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from River Freeman in the first period, assisted by Kade Kohanski.

The Hawks increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the second period when Joshua Kauppinen scored, assisted by Matthew Kauppinen and Wyatt Carlson.

Next up:

On Saturday the Rails will play on the road against the Raptors at 3 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, while the Hawks will face the Zephyrs road at 1 p.m. CST at Polar Lakes Park.