Hermantown Hawks beat Totino-Grace Eagles and continue winning run

The game between the Hermantown Hawks and the Totino-Grace Eagles on Saturday finished 7-0. The result means Hermantown has six straight wins.

The Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matthew Kauppinen. Joshua Kauppinen and George Peterson assisted.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Joshua Kauppinen halfway through the first, assisted by George Peterson.

The Hawks' Dallas Vieau increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by George Peterson.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Hawks.

George Peterson increased the lead to 6-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by William Esterbrooks and Dallas Vieau.

In the end the 7-0 came from Mason Sundbom who increased the Hawks' lead, assisted by Samuel Swenson and Aaron Evjen, late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The Hawks host Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena. The Eagles host Coon Rapids to play the Cardinals on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.