Hermantown Hawks beat Shakopee Sabers and continue winning run

The game between the Hermantown Hawks and the Shakopee Sabers on Saturday finished 4-3. The result means Hermantown has five straight wins.

The Hawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Dallas Vieau.

The Hawks' Dallas Vieau increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Bradford Skytta and William Esterbrooks.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Hawks led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Sabers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Cooper Simpson beat the goalie, assisted by Linus Toward and Jackson Vogel.

The Sabers' Cooper Simpson narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jackson Vogel at 5:07 into the third period.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Hawks hosting the Irish at 6 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors and the Sabers visiting the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.