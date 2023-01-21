Hermantown Hawks beat Moorhead Spuds in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Hermantown Hawks won 3-2 at home against the Moorhead Spuds on Friday.

The Hawks have now won five straight home games.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Hawks will play on the road against the Cadets at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena, while the Spuds will face the Warriors road at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.