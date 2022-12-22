Hermantown Hawks beat Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Hermantown Hawks won their road game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday, ending 8-1.

The Hawks started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Joshua Kauppinen scoring in the first period, assisted by Wyatt Carlson.

The Hawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Hawks increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Mason Sundbom scored, assisted by Aaron Evjen.

Mason Sundbom increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Evan Gunderson.

Wyatt Carlson increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Joshua Kauppinen and Matthew Kauppinen.

Wyatt Carlson increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Matthew Kauppinen.

Coming up:

The Hunters travel to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids. The Hawks will face Delano at home on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.