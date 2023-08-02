Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Hermantown defenseman Henry Peterson commits to St. Thomas

Peterson, who is entering his junior year, will play for the Tommies men's hockey program in the future as recruiting opens up for Class of 2025.

JW_0604.jpg
Hermantown defender Henry Peterson (2) battles Luverne forward Patrick Kroski (19) and Luverne defender Blaik Bork (13) for the puck in second period Wednesday, March 8 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / File / The Rink Live
By Staff reports
Today at 10:52 AM

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Hermantown defenseman Henry Peterson, who is slated to be a junior in 2023-24 for the Hawks, verbally committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for St. Thomas on Tuesday.

Players who are entering the 11th grade in 2023-23, like Peterson, became eligible on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to make official campus visits. Aug. 1 is also when programs are permitted to start making verbal scholarship offers to prospective players who are entering their junior year of high school.

230724_Recruiting Infog update_V3.jpg

Peterson, who turned 16 in May, is a 6-foot-1 blue liner who had a goal and two assists in 22 games last season for the Hawks after missing a portion of the season due to injury. Peterson went in the ninth round, No. 127 overall, to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL’s futures draft this spring.

The Hawks are projected to have at least two NCAA recruits on their roster now in 2023-24, with leading scorer and senior Dallas Vieau committed to Penn State.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Northstar 2908.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Northstar Christian adds Joe Cullen to coaching staff
Jul 26
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player stands on the ice during warm-ups
Minnesota Boys
Why Conrad Fondrk can be the next big name in hockey
Jul 25
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Mason Stenger UMHSEL
Minnesota Boys
Upper Midwest High School Elite League Rosters released for 2023
Jul 20
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT