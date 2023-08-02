Hermantown defenseman Henry Peterson commits to St. Thomas

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Hermantown defenseman Henry Peterson, who is slated to be a junior in 2023-24 for the Hawks, verbally committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for St. Thomas on Tuesday.

Players who are entering the 11th grade in 2023-23, like Peterson, became eligible on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to make official campus visits. Aug. 1 is also when programs are permitted to start making verbal scholarship offers to prospective players who are entering their junior year of high school.

Peterson, who turned 16 in May, is a 6-foot-1 blue liner who had a goal and two assists in 22 games last season for the Hawks after missing a portion of the season due to injury. Peterson went in the ninth round, No. 127 overall, to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL’s futures draft this spring.

The Hawks are projected to have at least two NCAA recruits on their roster now in 2023-24, with leading scorer and senior Dallas Vieau committed to Penn State.