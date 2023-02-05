Henry Lechner scores four in Holy Angels Stars win over Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

Henry Lechner struck four times as the Holy Angels Stars beat the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles 11-0 at home.

Jack Bartfield, Cole Cheeseman, Connor Hanley and Jack McDonough scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Stars led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Stars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 10-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 11-0 came from Henry Lechner who increased the Stars' lead, in the third period. That left the final score at 11-0.

With this win the Stars have four straight victories.

Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Stars will face Forest Lake on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center, while the Eagles host Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.