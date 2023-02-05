High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Henry Lechner scores four in Holy Angels Stars win over Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

Henry Lechner struck four times as the Holy Angels Stars beat the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles 11-0 at home.

img_500241880_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 09:11 PM
Jack Bartfield, Cole Cheeseman, Connor Hanley and Jack McDonough scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Stars led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Stars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 10-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 11-0 came from Henry Lechner who increased the Stars' lead, in the third period. That left the final score at 11-0.

With this win the Stars have four straight victories.

Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Stars will face Forest Lake on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center, while the Eagles host Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.