Hastings Raiders win 5-1 at home against Simley Spartans
The Hastings Raiders won at home on Tuesday, handing the Simley Spartans a defeat 5-1.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Brody Larsen scored assisted by Blake Vandehoef.
The Raiders made it 2-0 with a goal from Brody Larsen.
Spartans' Caden Renslow tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Zach Hilsgen and Ethan Unglesbee assisted.
Midway through, Daniel Millner scored a goal, assisted by Brody Larsen and Blake Vandehoef, making the score 3-1.
Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brody Larsen and Daniel Millner.
Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sawyer Tjomsland.
Coming up:
Both teams play on Thursday, with the Raiders hosting the Titans at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena, and the Spartans playing the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.