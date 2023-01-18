Hastings Raiders win 5-1 at home against Simley Spartans

The Hastings Raiders won at home on Tuesday, handing the Simley Spartans a defeat 5-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Brody Larsen scored assisted by Blake Vandehoef.

The Raiders made it 2-0 with a goal from Brody Larsen.

Spartans' Caden Renslow tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Zach Hilsgen and Ethan Unglesbee assisted.

Midway through, Daniel Millner scored a goal, assisted by Brody Larsen and Blake Vandehoef, making the score 3-1.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brody Larsen and Daniel Millner.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sawyer Tjomsland.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Raiders hosting the Titans at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena, and the Spartans playing the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.