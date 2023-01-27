Hastings Raiders victorious against Two Rivers Warriors

The Hastings Raiders defeated the Two Rivers Warriors 3-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brody Larsen. Blake Vandehoef and Brody Carlson assisted.

The Warriors tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Nate Rohrer found the back of the net, assisted by Preston Gamer.

The Raiders took the lead two minutes into the period when Austin Shanks beat the goalie, assisted by Blake Vandehoef and John Teigland.

Eddie Peine increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period.

Coming up:

The Warriors play against South St. Paul on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Raiders will face Lakeville North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.