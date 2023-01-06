Hastings Raiders score twice in the third to beat Eagan Wildcats

The Hastings Raiders defeated the Eagan Wildcats 6-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Hastings pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gavin Goihl late in the first period, assisted by Ben Gerard.

The Wildcats' Ben Gerard increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Keaton Orrey.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Daniel Millner took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Brody Carlson.

Joseph Iovino increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later.

Joseph Iovino increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later.

The win over the Wildcats means that the Raiders have four road wins in a row.

Next up:

The Wildcats play East Ridge away on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena. The Raiders will face Dodge County at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.