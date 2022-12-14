Hastings Raiders score twice in the third to beat Anoka Tornadoes

The Hastings Raiders defeated the Anoka Tornadoes 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Hastings pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kadden Soukoup.

Alan Vokaty scored early into the second period, assisted by Fred Huebner and Trevor Lang.

Midway through, Connor Zgoda scored a goal, assisted by Blake Vandehoef and Brody Larsen, making the score 2-1.

Blake Vandehoef then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Jon Harris and John Teigland assisted.

The Raiders took the lead early in the third period when Connor Zgoda scored again, assisted by Sawyer Zaruba and Roman McNamara.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third.

Next games:

The Tornadoes will travel to the Coon Rapids Cardinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Raiders will face Rochester Century on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.