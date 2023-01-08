Hastings Raiders score and win with four goals in third period

The home-team Dodge County Wildcats were still very much in the game and winning against the Hastings Raiders before the third period in the matchup. But then, Hastings made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mark DeNoyer. Jon Harris and Eddie Peine assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Connor Zgoda scored, assisted by Blake Vandehoef.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Mark DeNoyer found the back of the net again, assisted by Jon Harris and Joseph Iovino.

The Dodge Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-1 two minutes into the period when Collin Beliveau scored, assisted by Fischer Paulson.

Ryder Regenscheid increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period.

Charles Williams increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mark DeNoyer.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by John Teigland and Eddie Peine.

Two minutes later, Joseph Iovino scored, assisted by Jon Harris and Brody Carlson.

The Raiders have now racked up five straight road wins.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Dodge Wildcats will host the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena, and the Raiders will visit the Panthers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.