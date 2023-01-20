Hastings Raiders get the better of Tartan Titans

The Hastings Raiders got away with a win on Thursday in their home game against the Tartan Titans. The game finished 3-2.

The Raiders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brody Larsen. Blake Vandehoef and Daniel Millner assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Charles Williams netted one, assisted by Daniel Millner.

Sawyer Tjomsland then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Charles Williams and Carter Simpson assisted.

Shawn Duggan narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Darren Tvedt.

The Titans narrowed the gap again late in the third when Colin Kammerer scored, assisted by Shawn Duggan and Stone Resch.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting the Huskies at 3 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena, and the Titans playing the Warriors at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.