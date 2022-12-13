Hastings Raiders get the better of Simley Spartans

The Hastings Raiders got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Simley Spartans. The game finished 3-2.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mark DeNoyer. Jon Harris and Joseph Iovino assisted.

The Raiders' Daniel Millner increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

The Spartans narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Justin Orn scored, assisted by Joey Stanton and Eli Boone.

Blake Vandehoef increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Eddie Peine.

Braden Evanson narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third, assisted by Joey Stanton and Tyler Letendre.

Coming up:

The Spartans host St. Thomas Academy on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Raiders host Anoka to play the Tornadoes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.