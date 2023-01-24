Hastings Raiders beat Farmington Tigers and continue winning run

The game between the Farmington Tigers and the Hastings Raiders on Monday finished 3-2. The result means Hastings has four straight wins.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Tigers will host the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena, and the Raiders will visit the Cadets at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.