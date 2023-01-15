Hargarten scores 2 in Delano Tigers' win over Monticello Moose

The Delano Tigers bested the visiting Monticello Moose 5-2 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Mason Hargarten scored the first goal.

The Tigers made it 2-0 with a goal from Cade Bruett.

Aaron Lewis then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Mason Hargarten and Bryce Peterson assisted.

The Moose narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Jake Larson netted one.

The Moose narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Robbie Harris scored, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Brayden Dunn.

Teague Collings increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Mason Hargarten.

Mason Hargarten increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Aaron Halonen.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting the White Hawks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, and the Moose playing the Northern Edge players at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.