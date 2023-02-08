Hard to beat on the road: Little Falls Flyers on eight straight wins

Road does it for the Little Falls Flyers, and on Tuesday they beat the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-2 and made it eight successive road wins.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Flyers took the lead when Carter Oothoudt netted one assisted by Luke Avery and Joey Welinski.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 early when Coltin Johnson beat the goalie, assisted by Ryan Oothoudt.

Halfway through, Landon Swenson scored a goal, assisted by Ben Petroske , making the score 2-1.

Tommy Gohman tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Ben Petroske.

Matt Filippi took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Coltin Johnson.

Matt Filippi increased the lead to 4-2 less than a minute later.

Next games:

The Crusaders travel to East Grand Forks on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena. The Flyers visit Detroit Lakes to play the Lakers on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.