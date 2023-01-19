Hard to beat on the road: Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on nine straight wins

Road does it for the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights, and on Wednesday they beat the Champlin Park Rebels 8-2 and made it nine successive road wins.

The hosting Rebels took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Matthew Blodgett. Will Burnevik assisted.

The Rebels' Evan Williams increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jordan Ronn.

The Red Knights' Maceo Phillips narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Drew Stewart and Wes Berg.

The Red Knights tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Caleb Koskie late in the first, assisted by Ben Norris and Michael Risteau.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Red Knights.

Wes Berg increased the lead to 7-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Carter Callan.

Maceo Phillips increased the lead to 8-2 five minutes later, assisted by Poul Andersen.

Coming up:

The Rebels play Maple Grove away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Red Knights will face Bloomington Jefferson at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.