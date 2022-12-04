Hanzel scores twice in New Prague Trojans' win over Dodge County Wildcats

The New Prague Trojans beat the visiting Dodge County Wildcats 7-4 on Friday.

The Trojans tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Max Hanzel beat the goalie, assisted by Eric Berg.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Trojans.

Gideon Ellinghysen narrowed the gap to 5-4 in the third period, assisted by Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon and Brett Ludvigsen.

Max Hanzel increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Tyler Giesen.

Eric Berg increased the lead to 7-4 four minutes later, assisted by Max Hanzel and Hugh Goggins.

Coming up:

The Trojans play Bloomington Kennedy away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Dodge Wildcats will face La Crescent-Hokah at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena.