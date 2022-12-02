Hagen strikes twice as Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks beat Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks defeated the hosting Bloomington Kennedy Eagles 4-3 on Thursday.

Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer's Evan Ross scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Brennan Keaveny scored the first goal assisted by Clayton Deutsch and David Wurst.

In the second period, the White Hawks' Collin Hagen scored a goal, assisted by Camron Peterson, making the score 1-1.

The White Hawks made it 2-1 late when Collin Hagen scoredopened the scoring yet again, assisted by Jonathan Scherven and Tyler Thurston.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when August Novack found the back of the net, assisted by Drake Whitmore.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Zander Karow netted one, assisted by JD Coady and Brennan Keaveny.

Clayton Deutsch tied the game 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by JD Coady.

Just just one minute later Evan Ross scored, assisted by Jack Jewison, and decided the game.

Coming up:

The Eagles play New Prague away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The White Hawks will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.