Gunnar Simon scores four in Monticello Moose win over Becker/Big Lake Eagles

Gunnar Simon struck four times as the Monticello Moose beat the Monticello Moose 9-2 on the road.

Quintin Brooks, Robbie Harris, Jake Larson, Tyler Miller and Aidan Widmark scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Becker/Big Lake's goals came through Brayden Graning and Jase Tobako .

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Moose.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Moose led 8-2 going in to the third period.

Gunnar Simon increased the lead to 9-2 late into the third period, assisted by Alec Mayer.

Next games:

Next up, the Eagles face Princeton at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, while the Moose face Pine City Area on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. Both games are scheduled for on Tuesday.