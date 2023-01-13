Gunderson scores twice in Duluth East Greyhounds' win over Brainerd Warriors

The Duluth East Greyhounds defeated the visiting Brainerd Warriors 4-1 on Thursday.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brady Johnson. John Finnegan assisted.

The Greyhounds tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Cole Christian found the back of the net, assisted by Luke Rose and Makoto Sudoh.

The Greyhounds made it 2-1 five minutes into the period when Hunter Cooke netted one, assisted by Henry Murray and Boden Donovan.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Thomas Gunderson scored, assisted by Cole Christian and Wyatt Peterson.

Thomas Gunderson increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Wyatt Peterson and Cole Christian.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Greyhounds hosting the Skippers at 3:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center, and the Warriors playing the Rams at 4 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.