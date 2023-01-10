Gryffon Funke behind Dodge County Wildcats' win over Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The game between the Dodge County Wildcats and the Rochester Lourdes Eagles saw Dodge County's Gryffon Funke in deadly form. Gryffon Funke scored an incredible four goals in Dodge County's 5-0 home win.

Ethan Hearn also scored a goal for Dodge County.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Hearn. Mitchell Holmen and Fischer Paulson assisted.

The Dodge Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gryffon Funke in the first period, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen and Bronson Freerksen.

Gryffon Funke scored early in the second period, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen and Dylan Klomps.

Gryffon Funke then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 4-0. Riley Freiderich and Brett Ludvigsen assisted.

In the end the 5-0 came from Gryffon Funke who increased the Dodge Wildcats' lead, assisted by Riley Freiderich, halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

With this win the Dodge Wildcats have four straight victories.

Next games:

The Dodge Wildcats host Hastings on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena. The Eagles visit Austin to play the Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.