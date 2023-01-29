Griffin Krone unstoppable as St. Louis Park Orioles beat Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The St. Louis Park Orioles beat the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles at home 9-1. Griffin Krone stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Mason Amelse, Ryan Moran, Miles Rider and Henry Schultz scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Nick Manning scored for Bloomington Kennedy.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mason Amelse.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Griffin Krone scored, assisted by Samuel Fuller.

The Orioles' Henry Schultz increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan Moran.

The Orioles increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Miles Rider in the middle of the first, assisted by Griffin Krone.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Orioles led 9-1 going in to the third period.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Orioles.

Next up:

Next up, the Orioles face Orono at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates, while the Eagles face Bloomington Jefferson at home at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. Both games are scheduled for on Tuesday.