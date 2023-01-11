Greenway Raiders win over North Shore Storm when Jacques Villenueve scored

The Greenway Raiders won 1-0 on the road to the North Shore Storm. The only goal of the game came from Jacques Villenueve, who got the winner in overtime.

Greenway's Jacques Villenueve scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 5:27 before the Raiders made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Jacques Villenueve, assisted by Matthew Hannah.

Next games:

The Storm host Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals. The Raiders visit Northern Lakes to play the Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.