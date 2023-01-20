Greenway Raiders win 4-1 at home against International Falls Broncos

The Greenway Raiders won at home on Thursday, handing the International Falls Broncos a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Raiders opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jace Kammeier scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Keller Mitchell.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Keller Mitchell in the first period, assisted by Jace Kammeier and Aden Springer.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0, after only 40 seconds into the second period when Matthew Hannah beat the goalie, assisted by Aden Springer and Caiden Carpenter.

Cooper Crandall narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Max Dremmel and Asher Keep.

Aden Springer increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

The Raiders will travel to the Lake of the Woods Bears on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena. The Broncos will face Moose Lake Area at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.