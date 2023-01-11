Greenway Raiders win 1-0 on the road against North Shore Storm
The Greenway Raiders claimed a single-goal win in a game against the North Shore Storm on Tuesday. The team won 1-0 at Blaine Bengals.
Next games:
The Storm host Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals. The Raiders visit Northern Lakes to play the Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.