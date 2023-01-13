Greenway Raiders score twice in the third to beat Northern Lakes Lightning

The Greenway Raiders defeated the Northern Lakes Lightning 5-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Greenway pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jerome Martin. Logan Verville assisted.

The Raiders tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Gino Troumbly scored, assisted by Jace Kammeier and Keller Mitchell.

The Raiders took the lead early in the second period when Cole Donahue found the back of the net.

The Lightning made it 2-2 with a goal from Jack Carr.

Easton Anderson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Logan Verville and Wyatt Balmer.

Matthew Hannah tied the game 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gino Troumbly.

Gino Troumbly took the lead one minute later, assisted by Dylan Villenueve and Matthew Hannah.

Caiden Carpenter increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jacques Villenueve and Matthew Hannah.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Lightning will face Duluth Denfeld on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.