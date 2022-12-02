Greenway Raiders overcome disadvantage to win

The Greenway Raiders lagged behind ahead of the third period in their home game against the Proctor Rails. But the team overcame the odds to win 4-3.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Rails took the lead when Vinny Horngren scored the first goal assisted by Austin Bryant.

Anthony Launderville then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Austin Bryant and Tanner Ross assisted.

Midway through, the Raiders made it 2-1 with a goal from Thomas Vekich.

The Raiders tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Carter Cline scored, assisted by Thomas Vekich and Caiden Carpenter.

Noah Anick took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Carter Cline.

Dylan Villenueve increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third.

Brett Bartlam narrowed the gap to 4-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Anthony Launderville and Nolan Okstad.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Rails will face Breck at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.