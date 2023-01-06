Greenway Raiders couldn't stop Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets' winning run
The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets and the Greenway Raiders met on Thursday. Hibbing/Chisholm came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.
The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets and the Greenway Raiders met on Thursday. Hibbing/Chisholm came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.
The hosting Bluejackets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Broden Fawcett. Keeghan Fink and Beau Frider assisted.
The Bluejackets scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.
Broden Fawcett increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jack Gabardi and Drew Anderson.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Bluejackets will host Moose Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena and the Raiders will host North Shore at 7 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.