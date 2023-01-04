Greenway Raiders beat North Shore Storm – Troumbly scores 2

The Greenway Raiders defeated the visiting North Shore Storm 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gino Troumbly. Caiden Carpenter and Keller Mitchell assisted.

The Storm tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Jake Stadler scored, assisted by Braylen Hoff and Ryan Christiansen .

The Raiders took the lead with a goal from Aden Springer in the middle of the first, assisted by Jacques Villenueve.

Keller Mitchell scored early into the second period, assisted by Caiden Carpenter and Beau Carlson.

Gino Troumbly increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Matthew Hannah.

The Raiders travel to Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Storm visit Duluth Denfeld to play the Hunters on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.