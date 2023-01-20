Greenway Raiders beat International Falls Broncos

The Greenway Raiders won their home game against the International Falls Broncos on Thursday, ending 4-1.

The hosting Raiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jace Kammeier scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Keller Mitchell.

The Raiders' Keller Mitchell increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jace Kammeier and Aden Springer.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0, after only 40 seconds into the second period when Matthew Hannah netted one, assisted by Aden Springer and Caiden Carpenter.

Cooper Crandall narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Max Dremmel and Asher Keep.

Aden Springer increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third.

Next up:

The Raiders will travel to the Lake of the Woods Bears on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at International Arena. The Broncos will face Moose Lake Area at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.